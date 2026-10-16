Houthi missile strike on Al-Maashiq Palace kills 5, injures 16
World
A deadly missile attack by Yemen's Houthi movement struck the presidential palace in Aden on Thursday, leaving five people dead and 16 injured.
The Al-Maashiq Palace is a base for both Yemeni and Saudi-led coalition forces, so this strike has ramped up tensions in an already intense civil war.
Yemen government vows to fight Houthis
Missiles hit command centers used by Yemeni and Saudi-led troops, causing both military and civilian casualties.
Yemen's prime minister called the attack "cowardly," while Houthi media claimed they were targeting military operations led by Saudi officers.
Despite the violence, Yemen's government says it will keep fighting back against Houthi advances and continues to call Aden its de facto capital as clashes grow more frequent after a failed truce.