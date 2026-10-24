Houthi rebels fired ballistic missile at Riyadh, Saudi forces intercepted
World
Tensions are rising as Yemen's Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at Riyadh this week, but Saudi forces managed to intercept it before it hit.
This is just the latest in a string of attacks, signaling that the conflict between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia is getting more intense.
Dammam airport strikes kill 2
The missile launch follows deadly strikes on Dammam airport that left two people dead and several injured, plus other attacks on airports, oil fields, and the defense ministry headquarters in Riyadh across Saudi Arabia.
With 21 airport-related deaths reported this month alone, both sides remain locked in a cycle of retaliation that shows no sign of slowing down.