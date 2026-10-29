Houthi rebels strike Aden airport, flights halted and U.N. evacuated
World
Aden airport in southern Yemen was rocked by explosions after Houthi rebels launched an attack on Wednesday, forcing flights to stop after an evacuation warning, with some U.N. staff leaving shortly before the attack.
U.N. staff were moved out just before the strike, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The incident adds to growing worries for aid workers and locals already dealing with ongoing conflict.
Houthis's weapons claim prompts Aden evacuations
The Houthis claimed they believed was carrying weapons. This accusation led to the evacuation alert before the attack.
Tensions are high in Aden, with more blasts reported across the city, another sign of the long-running struggle between Houthi forces and Saudi-backed groups that has been impacting daily life.