Houthi rebels target Aden airport, Saudi-backed forces recapture Bab al-Mandab
World
Houthi rebels targeted Aden's main airport on Wednesday, but luckily no one was hurt.
This comes as fighting ramps up along the Red Sea coast, with the Houthis pushing for more territory.
Saudi-backed forces launched a counterattack and recaptured areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Saudi-led intercept, Al Masirah reports strikes
On the same day, Saudi-led forces intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at southern Saudi Arabia from Houthi-held regions.
Afterward, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said Saudi forces carried out a strike in an area spanning the central governorates of Ibb and Taiz.
All this points to rising tensions and ongoing clashes between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, reminding everyone just how complicated things remain on the ground.