Houthi strike on al-Alam camp in Shabwa kills over 30
World
A missile attack by Houthi rebels on Yemen's al-Alam military camp in Shabwa has killed more than 30 people and left at least 70 injured, according to AFP.
The strike targeted forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognized government, amid renewed clashes following the collapse of a truce that had largely held since 2022.
Renewed fighting blocks Shabwa Al-Bayda road
Three ballistic missiles hit the camp, marking a sharp escalation in fighting between the Houthis and government forces, an ongoing conflict since 2014.
The renewed violence is making it even harder for aid to reach people who need it, especially as fighting continues around Taiz and the road connecting government-held Shabwa with Al-Bayda province is being blocked.