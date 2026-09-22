Houthis and Yemeni forces clash near Red Sea killing 169
Heavy fighting between Houthi forces (backed by Iran) and Yemeni troops (supported by Saudi Arabia) has reportedly killed as many as 169 people in just three days, mostly around strategic Red Sea areas.
Most casualties were reported by the Houthis in clashes, while government sources confirmed dozens were lost on their side too.
Houthis seize Mocha, control Bab al-Mandab
The Houthis have recently captured Mocha and now control the crucial Bab al-Mandab strait, a big deal for global shipping.
This push has forced thousands to flee as clashes spread near the Kahboub Mountains, putting extra pressure on Aden, the city still held by the government.
With Saudi Arabia ramping up its response and G-7 nations urging Iran to back off, there's growing concern about what this means for both Yemen and international trade routes.