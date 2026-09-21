Houthis assure they won't target US vessels in Red Sea
What's the story
The Houthi movement has assured the United States that it will not target US vessels in the Red Sea. The assurance was given to the Donald Trump administration amid intensifying hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthis's political bureau, confirmed this in an interview with The Associated Press.
Escalating conflict
Yemen ready for international battle, warns al-Bukhaiti
Al-Bukhaiti warned other nations against joining Saudi Arabia in its fight against Yemen.
He said the Houthis are ready to escalate the conflict if more countries join Saudi Arabia's campaign.
"Today, Yemen is capable of waging battle, not merely an internal conflict, but an international one as well," he said.
Strategic goals
Houthis want to ensure free navigation in Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Al-Bukhaiti also clarified that the Houthis's military operations are not aimed at closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
"The goal of our military operations is not to close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, but rather to ensure freedom of navigation through it for everyone, including Yemen," he said.
The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is a major trade route for global commerce.
Ongoing conflict
Renewed fighting blamed on Saudi Arabia by Houthis
The Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks on Saudi Arabia until the kingdom lifts its blockade on rebel-held territories.
Al-Bukhaiti blamed Saudi Arabia for the renewed fighting, pointing to an airstrike on Sanaa International Airport that blocked an Iranian aircraft carrying a Houthi delegation.
This incident triggered missile and drone strikes against Saudi targets by the Houthis.
Escalation
Houthis announce blockade on Saudi shipping
The Houthis have announced a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea.
They have targeted vessels and oil infrastructure linked to Saudi Arabia inside the kingdom.
This escalation follows Houthi forces capturing Mokha port city and strategic islands in the Red Sea, enhancing their ability to monitor traffic through Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Humanitarian crisis
Yemen conflict has killed at least 150,000 people
The Yemen conflict has killed at least 150,000 people and pushed the country to the brink of famine, according to UN estimates.
The fighting has effectively ended a 2022 ceasefire that had largely frozen Yemen's civil war.
Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces have said they intend to regroup after retreating during Houthi advances.