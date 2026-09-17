Houthis release video of Saudi F-15 jet they allegedly downed

The attack comes after the Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of launching a drone toward Mecca.

It was the second attempt by the group to target the holy city after a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

The Saudi coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed the drone before it could enter restricted airspace near the city.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki condemned this as a "terrorist act," stressing that security around Mecca is non-negotiable.