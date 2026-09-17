Houthis release video of Saudi F-15 jet they allegedly downed
What's the story
The Houthi rebels in Yemen have released a video claiming to show a Saudi Arabian F-15 fighter jet they allegedly downed using a locally made air-to-air missile. The incident reportedly took place in Marib province, where the Houthis allege the aircraft was conducting "hostile operations." The video shows clips of the targeting and wreckage of the jet, with armed men around it.
Official statement
Claim of responsibility by Houthi military spokesman
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree took to social media to claim responsibility for the incident.
He said, "The Yemeni Armed Forces, with Allah's aid and grace, succeeded in shooting down a Saudi F15 fighter jet while it was carrying out hostile operations in support of its military mobilizations in the airspace of Marib province."
He also accused Saudi of carrying out 450 strikes.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
مشاهد نوعية لإسقاط طائرة مقاتلة سعودية من نوع F15 وحطامها في محافظة مأرب - 16 سبتمبر 2026م pic.twitter.com/rk0suliePT— الإعلام الحربي اليمني (@MMY1444) September 16, 2026
Coalition response
Saudi-led coalition accuses Houthis of launching drone toward Mecca
The attack comes after the Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthis of launching a drone toward Mecca.
It was the second attempt by the group to target the holy city after a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.
The Saudi coalition said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed the drone before it could enter restricted airspace near the city.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki condemned this as a "terrorist act," stressing that security around Mecca is non-negotiable.
Denial issued
Houthis deny intention to target Mecca, call allegations 'lies'
The Saudi-led coalition is a group of nine Middle Eastern and North African nations led by Riyadh that began military operations against the Houthi rebels in March 2015 to support Yemen's recognized government.
The Houthis have been clashing with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July.
They have denied any intention to target Mecca, calling the Saudi allegations "fabrications and lies."