Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh's main airport and Aramco site
Yemen's Houthi rebels just claimed they fired missiles and drones at Riyadh's main airport and an Aramco oil site, sparking fires and some damage.
Their spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said these strikes were payback for recent Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, especially in Taiz.
Houthis warn investors, target Saudi military
The Houthis also targeted Saudi military personnel in Al-Mudarribah and Ras Al-Arah districts and a financial center in Riyadh, calling their actions a direct response to what they describe as ongoing Saudi "aggression."
The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted several missiles aimed at the capital and southern areas.
With both sides trading attacks, the Houthis are warning all investors and companies against keeping their investments in Saudi Arabia right now.