Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh's main airport and Aramco site

The Houthis also targeted Saudi military personnel in Al-Mudarribah and Ras Al-Arah districts and a financial center in Riyadh, calling their actions a direct response to what they describe as ongoing Saudi "aggression."

The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted several missiles aimed at the capital and southern areas.

With both sides trading attacks, the Houthis are warning all investors and companies against keeping their investments in Saudi Arabia right now.