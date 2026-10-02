Houthis clash with Saudi-backed forces near Bab al-Mandeb, 80+ killed
Yemen's conflict has gotten even more intense, with over 80 fighters killed just in the past day as Houthi rebels clash with Saudi-backed government forces.
The fighting is happening near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a key spot for global shipping, and Houthis have quickly taken over much of Yemen's Red Sea coast.
Taiz remains uncaptured amid heavy fighting
Even though Houthis are making gains, they still haven't captured Taiz, Yemen's third-largest city.
Battles are heating up around Taiz and nearby mountains and coastal areas.
Reports say 55 government soldiers and 26 government troops have died in these recent clashes.
U.N. envoy Hans Grunberg urges aid
The U.N.'s Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grunberg, says he's deeply worried about civilians caught up in the violence.
He's urging all sides to protect people and let aid reach those who need it most as things get worse on the ground.