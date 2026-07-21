Will Houthis' naval blockade on Saudi disrupt global oil supplies? 

The Houthis said the declaration of the maritime embargo was "based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye'" and affirmed "the right of our great people to respond to the blockade with a blockade."

The group, Ansar Allah, which seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014, accused Saudi leaders of imposing "an unjust and oppressive siege" for over a decade, "plundering our resources and imposing a comprehensive blockade on our ports and airports by land, sea, and air."