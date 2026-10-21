Houthis fire missile at Badr Camp in Aden, 3rd attack
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels just fired another missile at a Saudi position in Aden, making it the third attack in a week.
The missile hit Badr Camp, which is used by Saudi-led coalition forces, and smoke was seen near the airport.
This latest strike is ramping up tensions between the Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed government.
Houthis attack Al Rayyan Airport base
The Houthis didn't stop there: they also launched missiles and drones at a military base at Al Rayyan Airport in Al Mukalla, another spot with coalition troops.
These attacks follow recent strikes on Aden's airport and even the presidential palace.
All this comes after a truce fell apart in 2022, so things are definitely heating up again in Yemen.