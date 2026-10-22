Houthis say Saudi Arabia struck boat carrying 14 Indian nationals
Yemen's Houthi rebels say Saudi Arabia attacked a boat carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea.
According to the Houthis, Yemeni forces managed to rescue everyone on board.
They are calling this incident a "reckless act by the Saudi enemy threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from such irresponsible actions," and are urging the world to step in.
Dammam attacks kill 1 Indian
This comes right after attacks in Saudi Arabia on October 21 that killed one Indian and injured others at Dammam airport and an oil field, prompting India to strongly condemn the violence.
Meanwhile, Yemen's defense ministry has warned that rallies supporting Houthis could be seen as military targets, putting civilians at risk.
On top of all this, Iran says seven oil tankers were damaged or set on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, adding even more uncertainty to an already tense situation.