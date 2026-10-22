Houthis say Saudi Arabia struck boat carrying 14 Indian nationals

This comes right after attacks in Saudi Arabia on October 21 that killed one Indian and injured others at Dammam airport and an oil field, prompting India to strongly condemn the violence.

Meanwhile, Yemen's defense ministry has warned that rallies supporting Houthis could be seen as military targets, putting civilians at risk.

On top of all this, Iran says seven oil tankers were damaged or set on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, adding even more uncertainty to an already tense situation.