Houthis seize 1,800 square miles of Yemen's Red Sea coast
The Iran-allied militia just took control of a huge stretch, about 1,800 square miles, along Yemen's Red Sea coast.
Their offensive kicked off with drone and missile attacks in August and was followed by a ground push on September 3.
They managed this quick takeover by exploiting splits among Saudi-backed forces and allegedly got some help from Iranian advisers.
Rashad al-Alimi declares full-scale war
Yemeni government troops couldn't hold the line, especially with limited support from Saudi Arabia. After losing this territory, Yemen's government leader Rashad al-Alimi declared full-scale war on the Houthis.
The fighting has already forced more than 180,000 people to flee their homes and is making life even harder for civilians.
On top of that, the area captured is close to major shipping routes near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, so global trade could feel the impact if things keep escalating.