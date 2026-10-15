Houthis strike Aden presidential palace as prime minister escapes unhurt
World
Things have gotten even more tense in Yemen after Houthi rebels launched missiles at the presidential palace in Aden.
The attack happened while the prime minister and other top officials were inside; thankfully, they made it out OK, but two security guards reportedly lost their lives.
People nearby said they heard several loud blasts during the strike.
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi weapon stores
This missile strike comes as tensions between the Iranian-backed Houthis and the Saudi-supported Yemeni government are rising.
Just before this, a Saudi-led coalition said the Houthis had attempted to attack Saudi airports and oil sites.
In response, coalition forces hit back at Houthi weapon storage areas.
Meanwhile, ongoing fighting has left everyday people caught in the middle.