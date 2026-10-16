Houthis strike Aden presidential palace, hit Saudi-led coalition forces
World
Things just got a lot more tense in Yemen.
On Thursday, Houthi rebels fired missiles at the presidential palace in Aden, hitting Saudi-led coalition forces.
At least four people were hurt, but Yemen's prime minister, who was there at the time, escaped unharmed.
The attack marks a sharp rise in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed troops.
Aden strike heightens Saudi security concerns
This strike isn't just about local politics: it's shaking up the whole region.
Tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia are rising fast, which could mess with global oil prices and air travel safety.
There have also been recent scares like an intercepted missile over Medina and ongoing drone threats across Saudi Arabia, making security for places like Saudi Aramco even more critical right now.