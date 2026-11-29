Houthis threaten Jeddah as Saudi coalition orders Ras Isa evacuation
Tensions are heating up around Yemen's Ras Isa port, with the Saudi-led coalition telling civilians to get out as a possible military operation looms.
In response, Houthi forces have threatened to strike important Saudi sites, such as Jeddah.
The Red Sea area is seeing more military action lately, with renewed fighting along the strategic Red Sea corridor.
Sanaa drone strike, Riyadh missile interception
Recent clashes include a drone strike in Sanaa that hit a residential neighborhood and a missile interception near Riyadh, reminding everyone just how risky things are for people on the ground.
It feels like this could be a turning point in the ongoing conflict.