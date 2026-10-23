Houthis use DOJ documents to accuse Saudis over Kaaba tapestries
Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels are clashing again, but this time the fight is about more than missiles.
The Houthis are using US Justice Department documents to accuse Saudi royal court associates of sending Kaaba tapestries to Jeffrey Epstein, an unusual twist that's fueling their propaganda.
This comes after Saudi officials blamed the Houthis for drone and missile attacks on Mecca last month, which the rebels denied.
Houthis tie Saudis to Epstein online
The Houthis have ramped up their media game, dropping videos and songs tying Saudis to Epstein and pushing these claims across social platforms.
Their narrative is catching on with some Yemeni personalities, like comedian Mustafa Al-Momari, showing just how far both sides are willing to go in this ongoing information war.