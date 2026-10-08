Houthis issue 'last warning' to airlines against using Saudi airspace 

The United States Mission in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert for its citizens, advising them to be vigilant due to Houthi threats.

The mission warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.

It also said US government employees in Saudi are not allowed to travel within 32km of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization to travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif.