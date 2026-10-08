Houthis issue 'last warning' to airlines against using Saudi airspace
What's the story
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has issued a "last warning" to global airlines operating flights in Saudi airspace, saying it has become "a theater" for the Houthis' military operations. However, the airspace over the Muslim holy sites in Mecca and Medina is excluded from the warning. The group also said it targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile and that it struck its target. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the missile disrupted air traffic there.
Security alert
US issues travel advisory for Saudi Arabia
The United States Mission in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert for its citizens, advising them to be vigilant due to Houthi threats.
The mission warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.
It also said US government employees in Saudi are not allowed to travel within 32km of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization to travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif.
Escalating conflict
Houthis intensify attacks on Saudi Arabia
The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian airports and oil infrastructure.
On Monday, the group said its rebels had struck Riyadh's international airport, an Aramco refinery and several other sites in Saudi Arabia
The group has also declared a maritime blockade on Saudi ships.
The Yemeni military and Saudi-led coalition have launched counteroffensives against Houthi positions, with over 1,000 strikes reported by the Yemeni military.
Military support
Pakistan, Turkiye pledge troop support to Saudi Arabia
In response to the escalating conflict, Pakistan and Turkiye have pledged to send troops to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense pact.
The trio signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member constituted an attack on all.
Turkey said it was sending mainly defensive and technical support to Saudi Arabia to help it fight Houthis, while Pakistan confirmed it had troops stationed in the Gulf kingdom.