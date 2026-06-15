How Iran reacted to peace deal with US
What's the story
Iran has confirmed a peace agreement with the United States, ending their 107-day conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The deal was announced by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. "I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United," he said. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who first announced the peace deal, said it will be signed in Switzerland on June 19.
Official confirmation
Iran's positions included in draft memorandum
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the agreement, saying it would be implemented after the signing ceremony. He added that all of Iran's positions and important issues have been included in the draft memorandum. "Naturally, after the official signing, we will definitely publish the text," he said, as per Iranian media.
Military statement
Iran's military says deal humiliated US, Israel
However, Iran's military has reacted strongly to the deal. In a state television statement, they said it "humiliated" the United States and Israel. The statement added that "Iranian forces have, through the imposition of their divine and iron will upon the humiliated American and Zionist enemies, demonstrated with strength that the enemy has no path other than accepting defeat and surrender."
Internal opposition
Significant opposition within Iran against deal
Despite the official confirmation, there is significant opposition within Iran, especially from hardliners. Protests were held against key negotiators like Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi. A rally in Mashhad saw protesters criticizing the agreement and chanting slogans like, "Death to Araqchi, the dishonorable compromiser," "Shame on the Iraqi, leave the country," and "Ghalibaf, Iraqi, what about the blood of my leader?"
Reopening announcement
A very difficult guy: Trump on Netanyahu
Israel was not included in the negotiations for the deal. After the deal, Trump publicly rebuked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "He's a very difficult guy." "And to be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours," Trump told the New York Times.