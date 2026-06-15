The deal will be signed on June 19

How Iran reacted to peace deal with US

By Chanshimla Varah 01:02 pm Jun 15, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

Iran has confirmed a peace agreement with the United States, ending their 107-day conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The deal was announced by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social. "I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United," he said. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who first announced the peace deal, said it will be signed in Switzerland on June 19.