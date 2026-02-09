'March for Billionaires' in San Francisco was a bust

Kauffman hopes the march will change the perception of billionaires in California. He believes they have contributed significantly to the state's economy and fears losing them would be costly. "Vilifying billionaires is popular. Losing them is expensive," reads a message on the event's website.

Kauffman fears the proposed tax could hurt Silicon Valley's start-up ecosystem. He argues it would force start-up founders to liquidate their stocks under unfavorable conditions as well as pay capital gains taxes. The tax could also lead to some disproportionate bills for many founders and affect the private company valuations.

Despite the media attention, Kauffman wasn't sure how many would attend the march. He expected "a few dozen attendees" but didn't know of any billionaires who would join. The proposed tax has been criticized by tech industry leaders, some of whom have threatened to leave/have already done so. However, Governor Gavin Newsom has said he would veto the bill if it passes, making this march more of a symbolic protest against a policy that may not come into effect.