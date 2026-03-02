UAE to pay for hotel stays, meals of stranded tourists

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will bear the cost of hotel stays and meals for tourists stranded in the country due to flight cancellations. The decision comes after major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and Air Arabia, suspended operations amid airspace closures across the Middle East. The suspensions have left thousands of travelers stuck at key airports such as Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport.

Government support Airlines provide full refunds or free rebooking options The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE has confirmed that it will cover accommodation and meal expenses for affected passengers. Hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are extending stays for guests unable to leave due to suspended flights. Airlines are also offering full refunds or free rebooking options for impacted travelers, along with temporary welfare arrangements at airport terminals.

Travel impact Flight suspensions and airspace closures Since the start of hostilities, UAE carriers have extended flight suspensions. Emirates suspended operations until at least early afternoon yesterday, while Etihad Airways suspended departures from Abu Dhabi until today. Flydubai and Air Arabia have also paused services as authorities assess airspace safety. The disruption isn't limited to the UAE; airports in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq have also been impacted with closures or operational restrictions.

Advertisement

Global impact Suspension of services by international airlines International airlines from Europe and Asia have also suspended services to parts of the Gulf region. Some foreign governments have issued travel advisories, advising citizens against non-essential travel. This has resulted in a large number of passengers being stranded at transit hubs across the region. Authorities are urging travelers to confirm flight status with their airlines before heading to airports, and keep contact details updated for real-time notifications about cancellations or rebooking options.

Advertisement