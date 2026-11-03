How voter ID rules affect US midterm voters today
With the US midterm elections here, knowing if you need an ID to vote can save you some stress.
Most states want to see a photo ID (think driver's license), but not everywhere plays by the same rules.
Some places let registered voters who have previously voted at their designated polling stations cast ballots without showing any ID at all.
Some states allow voting without ID
12 states and D.C. including California and New York don't require identification for registered voters who have previously voted at their designated polling stations.
Others are more flexible: Alaska and Colorado accept non-photo identification, while Michigan lets you sign an affidavit if you forget your photo ID.
If your state mostly does mail-in voting (like Oregon), Oregon does not require a photo ID for voter registration.
And if all else fails, certain states offer provisional ballots so your vote still counts once your identity and eligibility can be established later.
Bottom line: double-check what's needed where you live before heading out to vote!