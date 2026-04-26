From Reagan to Trump: Washington Hilton's history with presidential safety

The Washington Hilton has witnessed two major security incidents involving US presidents. The hotel was dubbed "Hinckley Hilton" after an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981. Just 45 years later, the same venue made headlines again during the White House dinner shooting yesterday. On both occasions, the violence took place near the T Street NW exit of the hotel, which is ironically called "President's Walk."

Historical incident Attempted assassination of Reagan On March 30, 1981, President Reagan was shot at while leaving the Washington Hilton. The assailant, John Hinckley Jr., fired six shots from a .22-caliber revolver. One bullet hit Reagan in the chest after ricocheting off his limousine. Though he initially appeared unhurt, blood began to flow from his mouth inside the presidential car. Secret Service agent Jerry Parr's quick thinking saved Reagan's life by diverting the motorcade to George Washington University Hospital where surgeons removed the bullet successfully.

Aftermath Aftermath of the attack Along with Reagan, three others were injured in the 1981 attack. White House Press Secretary James Brady was shot in the head and became disabled. Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy was shot in the chest while trying to shield Reagan, and DC Police Officer Thomas Delahanty was hit by a bullet on his neck during the attack. Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and spent over 30 years in a psychiatric hospital before being released in 2016.

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Recent incident The Trump shooting incident The Washington Hilton was again the scene of a major security breach when gunfire erupted near the magnetometers outside the main ballroom yesterday. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance were all evacuated immediately. A law enforcement officer was shot but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest. The assailant, Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old former tutor from Torrance, California, was arrested with multiple weapons including a shotgun and handgun.

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