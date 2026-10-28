'Human error' likely behind Spain train crash that killed 50 

Spanish authorities suspect "possible human error" by a railway operator as the cause.

Preliminary investigations point to a breakdown of the main signaling system as a possible cause.

"A human error by an Adif operator in the face of a breakdown of the main signaling system is the possible cause of the accident," sources from the government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Okdiario.

This safety system is usually automated but switches to manual mode when it fails.