'Humanity must never become victim of conflict': Modi in Israel 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated India's support for peace efforts in West Asia during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . He stressed that "humanity must never become a victim of conflict" and emphasized the importance of the Gaza Peace Plan in achieving peace. "The Gaza Peace Plan has opened a route to peace. India has supported such efforts. In future too, India will continue to cooperate and have dialogue with all nations," he said.

Terrorism 'We will proceed together on IMEC and I2U2' He said both India and Israel are clear that there can be no place for terrorism in the world. "Terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. We will continue to fight against terrorism and its supporters...We will proceed together on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and cooperation under the framework of I2U2 (India-Israel-UAE-USA). IMEC and I2U2," he added.

Plan 'India joins you and the world for dialogue' He explained that the Gaza peace plan, endorsed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), was the path toward "just and durable peace" in the region. "We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue," he said "The road to peace is not always easy. But India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," PM Modi said.

Advertisement