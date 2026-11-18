Hung Cao says Navy fired expired Tomahawks amid ammo shortages
The US Navy had to fire off expired Tomahawk missiles during recent clashes with Iran, tweaking their codes to make them work.
Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao shared this at a Senate hearing, explaining it was a tough call driven by serious ammo shortages during Operation Epic Fury, which kicked off in February 2026.
Over 1,000 Tomahawks drained US reserves
Over 1,000 Tomahawks were launched in just a few weeks, quickly draining reserves.
Even with ramped-up production, the military can't keep up: these missiles are expensive and slow to make.
The whole situation puts a spotlight on how stretched US supplies are and raises real questions about relying on older weapons when things get intense.