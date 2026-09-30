Hurricane Polo pounds Baja coast, waves crash into Playa Azul
World
Hurricane Polo, a Category 2 storm with winds topping 90 to 95 knots, or roughly 105 to 177km/h, hit near Las Barrancas in Baja California Sur late last night.
Even after weakening a bit by this morning, Polo kept pounding the coast with heavy rain and flooding.
Waves even crashed into a hotel restaurant in Playa Azul.
National Hurricane Center warns of flooding
The National Hurricane Center is warning about dangerous flooding and mudslides, especially in mountain areas. Some spots could get up to 1 foot of rain.
Polo is now heading northeast toward Sonora for a possible second landfall, and its leftovers might even bring rough weather to the southwestern United States.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates if you're in the area!