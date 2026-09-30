Hurricane Polo weakens as remnants flood New Mexico and Arizona
World
Hurricane Polo may have lost its punch, but its leftovers still packed a mess, dumping heavy rain and flooding parts of New Mexico and Arizona after first hitting Baja California Sur with 177km/h winds.
People living near the Rio Grande had to evacuate because of concerns over a possible dam failure in south-central New Mexico.
Phoenix helicopter rescues, flood watches expand
Flooded roads meant tough commutes, with emergency crews pulling off helicopter rescues near Phoenix and at Zion National Park in Utah. Debris blocked highways in New Mexico too.
The storm isn't done yet: more rain is expected as it moves into Oklahoma, Texas, and beyond, with flood watches now up for Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa through Thursday.