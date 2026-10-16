Hurricane Trudy strengthens to Category 3 off Mexico's Pacific coast

It's not just Trudy: Tropical Storm Simon and Champi are also active.

Simon sits northwest of Trudy but is expected to weaken soon, while Champi is heading west-northwest near Guam with winds at 86 kph.

Because of Champi, typhoon warnings are out for Guam and Rota, plus a tropical storm warning for Tinian and Saipan.

Stay tuned if you're in these areas!