Hurricane Trudy strengthens to Category 3 off Mexico's Pacific coast
World
Hurricane Trudy just got a lot stronger, jumping to a Category 3 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast.
Right now, it's about 420km southwest of Acapulco with winds reaching 195 kph.
The storm is creeping northwest and could get even more intense before possibly approaching the coast of southwestern and west-central Mexico on Saturday.
Simon likely weakening, Champi warns Guam
It's not just Trudy: Tropical Storm Simon and Champi are also active.
Simon sits northwest of Trudy but is expected to weaken soon, while Champi is heading west-northwest near Guam with winds at 86 kph.
Because of Champi, typhoon warnings are out for Guam and Rota, plus a tropical storm warning for Tinian and Saipan.
Stay tuned if you're in these areas!