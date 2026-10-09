Hyderabad lawyer sets official court seat ablaze over delayed judgment
A lawyer in Hyderabad, Pakistan, allegedly set his official court seat on fire to protest a judgment that has been stuck for almost a year.
The case, about a family land dispute, has been waiting on a decision from Justice Jawad Akbar Sawana of the Sindh High Court.
This bold move really puts the spotlight on how slow court cases can drag out in Pakistan, leaving people frustrated and waiting for answers.
Bar association announces inquiry into protest
After the incident, the local bar association said it would conduct an inquiry into what happened.
Delays like this are not new. Sikander Bhatti says he is tired of judgments taking forever, especially when they affect his own family.
Bhatti's protest is just one example of how backlogged courts are making life tough for people counting on justice to actually happen.