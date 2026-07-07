PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia from July 6 to

'I follow your career, copied programs': Indonesian president praises Modi

By Chanshimla Varah 04:36 pm Jul 07, 202604:36 pm

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has openly praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India's development model. Speaking at a banquet lunch in Jakarta, Subianto said he had closely followed PM Modi's career and adopted several of his programs for Jakarta. "I follow your career and I copied many of your programs," he said, adding that these initiatives were yielding positive results in Indonesia. "It's proving to be successful for us. So, thank you very much," he said.