'I follow your career, copied programs': Indonesian president praises Modi
What's the story
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has openly praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and India's development model. Speaking at a banquet lunch in Jakarta, Subianto said he had closely followed PM Modi's career and adopted several of his programs for Jakarta. "I follow your career and I copied many of your programs," he said, adding that these initiatives were yielding positive results in Indonesia. "It's proving to be successful for us. So, thank you very much," he said.
President
'India has achieved remarkable progress'
"I don't mind admitting it because if it succeeds for hundreds of millions of people with the same background as Indonesia, facing similar challenges such as a large population, an agriculture-based economy and frequent natural disasters, then there is much to learn. India has achieved remarkable progress. So I openly admit that I follow your career and have copied many of your programs," the president said.
Knowledge exchange
Indonesia studied Indian innovations in agriculture
Subianto also revealed that an Indonesian delegation had recently returned from a study visit to India after spending two or three weeks there. The delegation studied agricultural innovations, especially how Indian groups have turned arid land into cultivable land through permaculture. "We are studying this closely because we have a great deal to learn," he said during his speech at the banquet lunch.
Partnership expansion
India, Indonesia expand strategic partnership
The remarks came as India and Indonesia expanded their strategic partnership during PM Modi's state visit. The two countries announced a series of agreements in defense, technology, education, agriculture, healthcare, maritime cooperation, critical minerals and disaster management. Major outcomes include cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and air-to-air missiles. Plans to set up a campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in Indonesia were also announced by Modi.
Tour details
PM Modi on 3-day visit to Indonesia
PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8. This is the first leg of his three-nation tour, which will also take him to Australia and New Zealand. The visit marks his first bilateral trip to Indonesia since both countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.