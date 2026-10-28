IAEA chief Rafael Grossi urges Iran to permit immediate inspections

For the first time in 20 years, the IAEA has referred Iran to the U.N. Security Council for not reporting on its nuclear activities.

The move is backed by major Western countries but faces likely pushback from China and Russia.

Meanwhile, Iran's U.N. envoy said, "Today's meeting is an illustration of an established double standard in which the aggressor is shielded with impunity, the victim is placed under criticism, and the language of non-proliferation is cynically appropriated to advance geopolitical objectives."

The standoff highlights just how tense things are getting between Iran and the West over nuclear issues.