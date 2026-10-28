IAEA chief Rafael Grossi urges Iran to permit immediate inspections
The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, is pressing Iran to let inspectors into its nuclear facilities right away.
This comes after the June 2025 U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian sites made inspections tougher and before the June 2025 strikes, the IAEA calculated that Iran possessed approximately 440kg of uranium enriched to 60%, raising global concerns.
IAEA refers Iran to Security Council
For the first time in 20 years, the IAEA has referred Iran to the U.N. Security Council for not reporting on its nuclear activities.
The move is backed by major Western countries but faces likely pushback from China and Russia.
Meanwhile, Iran's U.N. envoy said, "Today's meeting is an illustration of an established double standard in which the aggressor is shielded with impunity, the victim is placed under criticism, and the language of non-proliferation is cynically appropriated to advance geopolitical objectives."
The standoff highlights just how tense things are getting between Iran and the West over nuclear issues.