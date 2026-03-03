UN watchdog confirms 'some damage' to Iran's Natanz nuclear facility 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed "some damage" to the entrance building of Iran 's Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). "Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP)," it said. The IAEA, however, said there is "no radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself."

Accusations Natanz facility targeted in US-Israel military operations: Iran Iran's ambassador to the United Nations nuclear watchdog, Reza Najafi, had claimed on March 2 that the Natanz facility was targeted in recent US-Israel military operations. "Again they attacked Iran's peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities yesterday," Najafi said. The underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) is one of Iran's three uranium-enrichment units that are believed to have been operational when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.

Damage assessment Satellite images show attacks on Iranian nuclear facility Commercial satellite photographs appear to show the first strikes against an Iranian nuclear plant. According to the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security, images from Colorado firm Vantor showed two impacts at entry points to the Natanz underground nuclear enrichment complex. David Albright, a former UN nuclear inspector, said the images suggested that the strikes took place between Sunday afternoon and early Monday local time But it is unclear if US or Israeli forces caused this damage.

