Ian Kirkpatrick and Florida Hoxha killed in Athens gas explosion

A young couple, Ian Kirkpatrick and Florida Hoxha, lost their lives in a tragic gas explosion while on a trip to Athens, Greece.

The blast happened at their AirBnB on September 25 and also took the lives of four others, including Hoxha's brother Florin and his pregnant wife Eris Cani.

The couple had just tied the knot in Bayville, New York, before heading abroad.