Ian Kirkpatrick and Florida Hoxha killed in Athens gas explosion
A young couple, Ian Kirkpatrick and Florida Hoxha, lost their lives in a tragic gas explosion while on a trip to Athens, Greece.
The blast happened at their AirBnB on September 25 and also took the lives of four others, including Hoxha's brother Florin and his pregnant wife Eris Cani.
The couple had just tied the knot in Bayville, New York, before heading abroad.
Huntington funeral details burials and investigation
On October 7, friends and family gathered at Yorktown Funeral Home in Huntington, New York, to remember Ian and Florida.
Kirkpatrick's mother, Suzanne Nelson, shared that "This loss is just...monumental because they were such sweet, kind, loving, giving people."
The couple will be laid to rest alongside Florin at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla; Eris will be buried in Philadelphia.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the deadly explosion.