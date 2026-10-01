Ian Kirkpatrick, Florida Hoxha among 4 killed in Plaka collapse
World
Four Americans, including newlyweds Ian Kirkpatrick and Florida Hoxha, died after a building collapsed in Athens's historic Plaka district.
The couple was on their honeymoon in Greece with Hoxha's brother Florin and his pregnant wife, Eris Cani.
Authorities say a gas leak likely triggered the explosion that caused the collapse.
Professionals among victims, Greek inspections underway
The victims weren't just travelers: they were passionate about their work and communities.
Kirkpatrick worked as a research analyst and spoke Chinese; Hoxha was a law graduate with big dreams for public service.
Florin co-founded a building company, while Cani was an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Touro College.
Greek officials are now investigating what went wrong and checking nearby buildings for safety.