Ibrahim Sipahi killed amid Awami League lockdown violence in Shariatpur
A local activist of Hasina's Awami League party, Ibrahim Sipahi, lost his life during violent clashes with BNP supporters in Shariatpur this week.
The unrest broke out during a two-day lockdown called by Sheikh Hasina's party, despite heavy security across the country.
Bombings and arson were reported in at least 14 districts, highlighting just how tense things have become.
Bangladesh unrest ahead of December 16
The unrest is happening ahead of December 16.
With no political resolution in sight, Bangladesh is stuck in a cycle of unrest that's making daily life more uncertain for everyone.