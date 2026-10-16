Ibrahim's alleged Gaza letter shows desire to attack Jews
The Israeli military has shared a letter said to be from Ibrahim, the 10-year-old son of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
Discovered in Gaza, the note shows how even young children can get caught up in violent ideas: here, Ibrahim writes about wanting to use a Kalashnikov rifle against Jews.
The IDF released it, pointing to how deep and personal the effects of conflict can run for families.
IDF says letter shows Hamas ideology
In his own words, Ibrahim wrote, "I am constantly making pistols, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard," and the letter also included drawings of weapons and attacks on Israel, giving a glimpse into how growing up around violence shapes young minds in Gaza.
The IDF says sharing this letter is meant to show how Hamas's ideology impacts children during the ongoing war.