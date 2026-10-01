ICC receives EU Sakharov Prize despite US sanctions over investigations
World
The International Criminal Court (ICC) just picked up the European Union's Sakharov Prize for human rights.
Announced by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, this honor highlights the ICC's stand for global justice, even as the US has hit it with sanctions over investigations involving the United States and its allies.
Tomoko Akane calls Sakharov Prize meaningful
The Sakharov Prize, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has celebrated defenders of human rights since 1988.
ICC President Tomoko Akane called the award meaningful, especially now as the court faces tough challenges from US restrictions on its work and resources.