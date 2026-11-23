ICE detains father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
A father and daughter, Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Mejia, were detained by masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on November 21, just as they were about to board a flight to California for a family baptism.
The incident quickly went viral, with many people questioning why the agency used such aggressive tactics in such a public setting.
Both held at Northwest ICE center
ICE said Mendoza was targeted for overstaying his visa, but the family's lawyer disputed the assault allegation and said Mejia dropped the beverage during the struggle.
Both are now being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Wash.
The situation has drawn criticism from Washington's governor and concern from Alaska Airlines, and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson called it "the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."