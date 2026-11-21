ICJ rules Myanmar committed 2017 Rohingya genocide yet orders unenforceable
Myanmar is under fire after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled it committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017.
The court told Myanmar to let refugees come home safely and to hold those responsible accountable, but here's the catch: the ICJ can't actually enforce its orders.
Justice for All seeks Myanmar sanctions
Justice for All wants targeted sanctions on Myanmar's oil industry and military networks, hoping this will pressure leaders to change.
The U.N. Security Council is set to talk about all this in December, but strong action could get blocked by Russia or China.
Meanwhile, Myanmar's president isn't happy with the ruling, and the country still denies any wrongdoing.