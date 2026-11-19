ICJ to announce Thursday ruling on Myanmar Rohingya genocide
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to announce its decision on Thursday about whether Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya people.
This case, started by the Gambia back in 2019, centers on brutal violence that forced at least 730,000 Muslim Rohingya to flee their homes.
The verdict could reshape how the world sees government responsibility for acts like these.
Myanmar denies wrongdoing, 1.2 million Rohingya watch
Myanmar denies doing anything wrong, saying its military was just responding to armed groups.
But the ICJ's ruling could have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, and it's being watched closely by about 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now living in camps in Bangladesh.