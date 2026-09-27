IDF kills Hamas platoon commander and operative in Gaza strikes
World
The Israeli military has taken out a Hamas platoon commander and another operative in recent strikes across Gaza, both accused of attacking soldiers and civilians even during the ceasefire.
These actions are part of a bigger push by the IDF to weaken Hamas's grip in the region.
Israel says disrupting Hamas $1B+ network
Alongside these strikes, Israel says it is also disrupting Hamas's financing network, which involved revenue totaling more than $1 billion.
Several top financial operators have been eliminated, making it tougher for Hamas to fund its operations through channels in Turkey and Gaza.
The IDF and Shin Bet are warning residents of the Gaza Strip not to facilitate Hamas financing as their campaign continues.