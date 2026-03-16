IDF-US joint operations against Iran ahead of schedule: Report

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the United States are reportedly ahead of schedule in their joint military operations against Iran , according to officials quoted by the Times of Israel. The campaign, which started on February 28 with strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and over 40 officials, is now targeting Iran's defense industry. IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated there are plans for at least three more weeks of operations, with "thousands of targets ahead."

Strategic focus IDF has already targeted over 1,700 assets The current campaign is different from the 12-day war in June 2025 and aims to degrade Iran's entire defense industry systematically. This includes ballistic missile capabilities and nuclear programs. The IDF has already claimed to have targeted over 1,700 assets of Iran's military industry, with hundreds more on its list. Strikes have caused significant damage to Iran's ballistic missile production industry, rendering it unable to manufacture new missiles.

Operational progress IDF has achieved air superiority in most of Iran's airspace The IDF has achieved air superiority in most of Iran's airspace, destroying over 100 air defense systems and around 120 detection systems. Strikes also continue against centers of power, including headquarters and command centers of the regime's protest repression forces. Military officials were quoted as saying in the report that they would continue operations against the Quds Force in both Iran and Lebanon.

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