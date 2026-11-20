Solar energy production is expected to more than triple in the next decade, jumping from 2,723 TWh in 2025 to 9,381 TWh by 2035.

With electric vehicles, homes, and offices adding appliances, air conditioners, and heat pumps using more power than ever, electricity demand keeps rising.

Countries are now focusing on local sources like solar and nuclear, and battery storage tech is set for a huge boost (think seven times bigger), making it easier to store all that extra solar energy.