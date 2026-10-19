Ilhan Omar silent after D.C. search in immigration fraud probe
World
Rep. Ilhan Omar, the US congresswoman, has been out of the public eye since federal agents searched her D.C. home on October 12.
The investigation is about alleged fraud in her immigration paperwork, claims she says are just political intimidation pushed by Donald Trump and conservative media figures.
Ilhan Omar posts she is safe
Omar posted on X to let everyone know she's safe and still focused on her work. A message from her was read at a Minneapolis rally saying she would return soon to campaign.
Her lawyers say the investigation has no real basis and violates her rights, while even Barack Obama has warned this could have bigger consequences for political dissent, especially with Omar running for re-election right now.