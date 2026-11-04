Ilhan Omar wins re-election with 76.5% amid Homeland Security search
Ilhan Omar just secured another term in Congress, winning big with 76.5% of the vote, even as she faces a federal investigation that could impact her citizenship.
The probe got extra attention after Homeland Security agents searched her D.C. home last month.
Omar responded to the raid on X, "I'm ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement."
Ilhan Omar faces marriage allegations probe
Federal officials are looking into claims that Omar married a relative in 2009 to help him get a green card, along with possible issues in her old immigration documents, and recent changes to her financial disclosures.
She strongly denies all allegations, calling them baseless attacks meant to hurt her political career.
The outcome could have major consequences for her future in Congress.