Iliana Yotova elected Bulgaria's 1st female head of state
Bulgaria just made history: Iliana Yotova is now Bulgaria's first elected female head of state.
She won the November 2 runoff with a strong 57.6% of the vote, while her rival Andrey Gyurov conceded at 39.5%.
Previously vice president, Yotova says she wants to bring people together and focus on national unity during her term.
Yotova's win boosts Progressive Bulgaria party
Yotova's win is a boost for the Progressive Bulgaria party, which holds seats in parliament.
She has support from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted working together on energy and security.
As acting president, Yotova plans to keep Bulgaria close to Europe but also open up dialogue with Russia, aiming for more diplomacy instead of military moves, especially when it comes to Ukraine.
Her official inauguration is set for January 22.