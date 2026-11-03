Iliana Yotova elected Bulgaria's 1st female head of state

Yotova's win is a boost for the Progressive Bulgaria party, which holds seats in parliament.

She has support from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted working together on energy and security.

As acting president, Yotova plans to keep Bulgaria close to Europe but also open up dialogue with Russia, aiming for more diplomacy instead of military moves, especially when it comes to Ukraine.

Her official inauguration is set for January 22.