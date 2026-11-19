A 19-year-old from Illinois, Alexandros Paporakis, is facing new terrorism charges after allegedly planning an attack on a Hindu temple in Aurora.

He is now indicted on multiple counts of terrorism and armed violence, plus making terrorist threats.

Authorities say he was charged with possessing a firearm without a serial number and failing to have a police-issued identification card.

The planned attack was stopped thanks to his Taco Bell coworkers, who reported his threats.