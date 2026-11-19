Illinois man Alexandros Paporakis indicted on Aurora temple terrorism charges
A 19-year-old from Illinois, Alexandros Paporakis, is facing new terrorism charges after allegedly planning an attack on a Hindu temple in Aurora.
He is now indicted on multiple counts of terrorism and armed violence, plus making terrorist threats.
Authorities say he was charged with possessing a firearm without a serial number and failing to have a police-issued identification card.
The planned attack was stopped thanks to his Taco Bell coworkers, who reported his threats.
Chicago Hindu leaders urge hate charges
The incident has left Chicago's Hindu community shaken, with leaders urging that hate crime charges be added.
US Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi is also pushing for stronger action, but so far no hate crime charges have been filed.
For now, Paporakis remains in custody as the case moves forward.