Imran Khan's sisters demand probe after being dragged by hair

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently imprisoned in Rawalpindi 's Adiala Jail after being arrested on August 5, 2023. Reports by Pakistani media suggest that he is under solitary confinement and has limited access to visitors. His sisters, Noreen, Aleema, and Uzma, have repeatedly tried to meet him but were reportedly denied by authorities, who cited security concerns.

Protest aftermath Sisters allege police violence during protest Khan's sisters and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters protested outside Adiala Jail, demanding a meeting with him. The protest turned violent when police allegedly used "brutal and orchestrated" violence against the sisters without provocation, they alleged in a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar. "At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road," Noreen Niazi wrote. Other women were also reportedly slapped and dragged during the protest.

Legal recourse Sisters' plea for police action against involved personnel The sisters have demanded an impartial probe and also demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, immediately initiate proceedings against all personnel involved in the violence. Their request comes after repeated attempts to meet their brother have been denied for nearly a year. On October 30, 2024, Khan was allowed a meeting with family members after a ban was lifted. During that meeting, his sisters highlighted issues like power outages and poor food quality at the jail.

Legal battles Court orders for Khan's bi-weekly meetings The Islamabad High Court ordered bi-weekly meetings between Khan and his family and lawyers on March 24, 2025. Despite this order, jail authorities reportedly continued to deny family visits. PTI members accused jail authorities of covering up issues in Adiala Jail, including a health checkup he underwent in March. On October 24, 2025, another court order was issued to ensure compliance with the approved meeting schedule.